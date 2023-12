The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to an early morning shooting that occurred at a Circle K.

The shooting was reported to deputies at around 2:14 a.m., Friday at the Circle K on US-41 Tamiami Trail in Charlotte County.

According to CCSO, this was an isolated incident with no injuries. No one is currently in custody, but several people have been detained for questioning.

Several people have been handcuffed by deputies. A woman was placed in the backseat of a CCSO vehicle. It is unclear if she was arrested by deputies.

CCSO reports that there are no threats to the public as all parties have been accounted for.

The details of the shooting are currently being investigated.

