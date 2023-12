Ribbons cut and celebration for a long-awaited resort on a small island, but is Fort Myers Beach ready for Margaritaville?

Back in 2018, when the resort was an idea, the people and the businesses were split about the resort but optimistic nevertheless.

Hurricane Ian changed everything after destroying Fort Myers Beach, changing the landscape forever. The long wait is over, and the resort is open, even though the island continues the rebuilding process.

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, it’s good for people to have a reason to come to the island town. However, will the new Margaritaville Resort threaten the quaint beach feeling locals adore?

“That’s why we bought here originally,” said Newt Sappington, a Fort Myers Beach local.

Colorful shacks, always finding a spot with a clear view of the ocean, and a place to enjoy a drive on a beautiful day are all parts of what makes Fort Myers Beach a beloved area.

“It’s like, wow, it seems back in time a little bit. It’s like in the ’50s,” said Sharon Sappington.

But Sappington says now you look to your left, and you see the new Margaritaville. While the colors blend in, the four-story fort that includes a bridge does tend to stand out a bit.

It’s precisely the reason why people weren’t too fond of a Margaritaville coming to the area.

“Well, when it first started being built, I hated it. I really did,” said Teri Harrelson, a Fort Myers Beach local.

Now, in the wake of Ian, some fear the Margaritaville symbolizes the beginning of the end for the quaint Southwest Florida town.

“Now I think it could be actually a positive for the for the town,” said Sappington.

The hurricane destroyed a lot of the island, including homes and businesses, with those who would normally be visitors having nothing to visit. However, now those would-be visitors do have something to visit and people are changing their tune.

“It’s going to bring in tons of business for all these small shops to get back open after that storm,” said Rose Cwiek, “so we need it. I think we need it.”

And yet, nobody knows how to feel.

“I mean, pros and cons,” said Cwiek.

“I’m not really sure whether it’s good or bad,” said Donna Owens, a Fort Myers Beach regular.

Donn and her husband Kenneth echo what many others told WINK News: they’ll just have to wait and see how things turn out.