While the murder-suicide that occurred between a former and current employee at the Port of the Islands Resort in Collier County remains under investigation, another former employee has stepped up to comment.

The New Year’s Eve shooting occurred during the afternoon after a disgruntled former employee entered the front lobby and shot a hotel employee, said Collier Sheriff’s Office deputies.

On Monday, a former employee who chose to remain anonymous gave WINK News a detailed account of the event.

The following day, another former employee who knew the victim personally approached WINK News to briefly speak on behalf of the victim.

The former employee who also asked to remain anonymous, said that he worked at the welcome desk along with the victim and that said they did not deserve to die.

The sheriff’s office is currently investigating the motives of the shooter, while the identity of the shooter and victim have yet to be officially revealed.