A popular resort is reeling after a murder-suicide leaves two people dead and neighbors in shock.

Collier County deputies say 64-year-old James Gambel walked into the Port of Island Resort, shot and killed an employee, and then turned the gun on himself.

“I was getting ready to go to my girlfriend’s wedding in Marco, and didn’t have a fresh towel,” said Julie Adrian, a witness.

So, Adrian walked out of her room on the second floor, went out into the hall, and…

“I heard yelling, and when I looked over the balcony, I saw an older gentleman, a shooter come up behind the younger gentleman,” Adrian said.

That’s when Adrian says she saw the older man, who the Collier County Sheriff’s Office has identified as James Gamble, shoot a hotel employee.

“Point blank, three or four times. I believe in the head. It was hard to tell. it happened so quick,” Adrian said.

She watched as the victim, Zachary Michael Ludwig, fell to the ground.

“He was working at the front desk, and I saw him every day that we were there. Very nice person. It’s very sad,” Adrian said.

Adrian said she quickly went back to her room and shut the doors and blinds.

She said she wasn’t afraid. She just couldn’t believe what she had seen.

“It felt like a movie,” she said.

And the last thing she saw was Gamble run towards the back of the lobby, so she remained in her room for hours.

“Every time I peeked out, I could see the sheriffs at the front door with their rifles drawn,” Adrian said.

Eventually, CCSO said Gamble turned the gun on himself. She said that around 8:30 p.m., a swat team came to remove her.

“They had broken the back door of the gym or the exercise room upstairs. There was glass everywhere. I had to walk through,” she said.

WINK also talked with a former employee who didn’t want to be identified. The employee said Gamble used to work there but lost his management role. As for the hotel, it’s currently open and taking reservations.

WINK has reached out to CCSO for more information.