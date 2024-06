The trial for accused double murderer Wade Wilson has begun.

Opening statements began with the defense reserving their right to speak, choosing not to deliver an opening statement, Monday morning.

The prosecution, however, went into a lengthy opening speech detailing three things that the victims of the 2019 killings of Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz had in common.

They both died on Oct. 7

Both were strangled

Both of their last encounters were with Wade Wilson

Ruiz was the first victim accused of being killed by Wilson, who allegedly used Melton’s car.

Andreas Gardiner, assistant state attorney, said, “Miss Ruiz had been strangled, and what we also know is that she died as a result of blunt force trauma because of the multiple rib fractures, and if you want to believe what Mr. Wilson told law enforcement was that he had driven over her repeatedly and tried to make her look like spaghetti.”

Near the end of their opening statement, the state shared what we will hear in the witness testimony about why Wilson killed those women.

“You’re going to hear that when they asked him why he killed Miss Melton, he said, ‘I just wanted to do it.'” What about Miss Ruiz? His response was, ‘F it. Should kill her. I already got one down,'” Gardiner said.

While the trial progressed, law enforcement, the 911 call made by Wilson’s friend, and the surveillance video of Wilson featuring blood-stained sweatpants was presented.

Melton’s friend of 20 years also took to the stand, stating that she was with her friend and Wilson hours before the murder occurred.

Two jurors were excused from the trial, bringing forward two of the four alternatives to the jury.

Before the trial began, WINK News spoke with Wilson’s defense attorney, Lee Hollander, who is well acquainted with representing defendants facing the death penalty.

“Before, it had to be a unanimous recommendation for the death penalty,” said Hollander. “Now, there’s a different set of factors going on, where you’re trying to figure out, OK, where can I get four people that will go for life? Or five people, really?”

A recent Florida law changed death penalty cases from being unanimous among the jury to a jury recommendation of at least 8-4 voting for execution.

Hollander had also represented Wisner Desmaret and Joseph Zieler.