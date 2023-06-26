Joseph Zieler sentenced to death for double murder

Joseph Zieler has been sentenced to death in a double murder he committed in 1990.

He was convicted of double murder back in mid-May for the deaths of Robin Cornell, 11, and Lisa Story, 32, and the Jury recommended he receive the death penalty.

After appearing to elbow a law enforcement officer earlier on Monday, Zieler found out his punishment in the afternoon.

It’s the end of a living nightmare that’s been a 33-year-old reality for the victim’s family in the courtroom on Monday. The family erupted into applause and hugged each other when Judge Robert Branning read the verdict.

Justice for Robin Cornell and Lisa Story is Zieler receiving the death penalty.

Ten out of 12 jurors recommended that Zieler be sentenced to death.

