Convicted double-killer Wade Wilson has a new death row mugshot.

He was sentenced to death last week in a Lee County courtroom for the 2019 murders of Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz, both of Cape Coral.

Wilson was sentenced on Aug. 27 soon after a Spencer hearing, where his lawyers had hoped to sway the judge to give him a life sentence by presenting evidence of a brain injury.

Wilson will also serve a sentence for one charge of attempted trafficking in amphetamine or methamphetamine and a charge of conspiracy to traffic in amphetamine or methamphetamine in August.

He pleaded no contest to the drug charges.

He was accused of selling and smuggling meth in jail in April 2023. This stemmed from a case in 2023 when Wilson survived a drug overdose in 2023.

In 2020, he attempted to escape a Lee County jail. The charges for the attempted escape were dropped due to a plea deal. Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Wilson is currently in the Union Correctional Institution in Raiford.

No date has been set for his execution.

The defense said they would be filing a notice of appeal.