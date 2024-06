Since 2019 and the murders of two women, WINK News has been following the case of suspect Wade Wilson, which finally entered the trail phase on Monday.

The accused double murderer has undergone a significant transformation over the years with face tattoos, as documented in one mugshot after the next.

Among Wilson‘s numerous tattoos, the most controversial include a swastika, which he added to his collection in 2019, soon after his arrest.

Wilson may face the death penalty if convicted for the murders of two Cape Coral women, Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz.

Arrest of Wade Wilson: 2019

Wade Wilson 2019 Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

His first mugshot, taken in 2019, shows his various neck tattoos, highlighting the start of his altered appearance.

Under his chin, in bold capital letters, reads, “bred for war.”

Each new arrest or court appearance presented another opportunity to capture the shifting landscape of Wilson’s face, marked by fresh tattoos or attempts to conceal them.

Court appearance: 2019

Wade Wilson in Lee County court is seen with a swastika tattoo on his head, 2019. Credit: WINK News.

In 2019, Wilson appeared in Lee County court, prominently displaying a swastika tattoo on the right side of his head.

The swastika tattoo, a symbol widely associated with hate and extremism, added a layer of notoriety to Wilson’s already severe charges.

Second mug shot: 2023

Wade Wilson Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

In Wilson’s most recent mug shot, his growing hair covers the swastika tattoo on his head, leaving only his neck tattoos visible.

He also appears to have lost weight in his face.

Wilson’s presence in court had been prolonged due to various factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in his legal representation.

Court appearance: 2024

Wade Wilson in court, 2024. Credit: WINK News

In 2024, Wilson appeared in court with a fresh set of face tattoos, continuing his pattern of altering his appearance through body ink.

While his longer hair now hides the large swastika tattoo on his head, several new tattoos have emerged, including a smaller swastika under his right eye.

Additionally, Wilson’s new face designs include stitches extending past his mouth, and the word “glory” on his temple.

Jury selection court appearance: 2024

Wilson was dressed in a formal suit in his recent court appearance on Monday, and his extensive facial and neck tattoos were prominently visible, despite his attempt to cover some of his more offensive tattoos with makeup.

His left face appears to be the shadow of a skull, and the words “HA HA HA” are inked ramshackle below the corner of his eye.

Jury selection began Monday morning, with around 60 potential jurors being assessed for the case.

Twelve jurors must be selected with four alternates before the trial can begin.

The trial is expected to take a month.