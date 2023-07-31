Mother of Fort Myers murder-suicide victim shooting speaks

35-year-old Takisha Best. Photo Credit: Tracy Best

The mother of a woman involved in a weekend murder-suicide in Fort Myers is speaking about the incident and her daughter.

On Saturday, a domestic dispute turned into a murder-suicide in Fort Myers, according to the family of the victim.

Monday morning, the victim’s mother spoke with WINK News about her daughter, Takisha Best, while urging others to learn from this tragic story.

Tracey Best said her 35-year-old daughter was a mother of three children, including a pair of 11-year-old twins and a 20-year-old.

35-year-old Takisha Best. Photo Credit: Tracy Best

The family named Darrell Rowe as the killer, although this information has not been confirmed by Fort Myers Police.

Tracy Best gave cautionary advice for people who might experience a similar situation as her daughter.

35-year-old Takisha Best. Photo Credit: Tracy Best

“If you are done with a person, keep them far away from you, because you never know what someone will do after the relationship is over,” Best said.

For more on our interview with Best, tune in to WINK News at 3 p.m.