Credit: Gabby Occhino

Shalimar Beach Resort became the first resort project to begin construction on Sanibel Island in years, with a groundbreaking ceremony held 18 months to the day after Hurricane Ian wrecked it.

Owner Sean Niesel wished his grandmother a happy birthday and said he never could have done this without her. Nancy and Chet Niesel bought Shalimar in 2005. They contemplated razing it and turning it into a condominium complex until the Great Recession hit. By then, they said they were too in love with the resort to make many future changes.

Hurricane Ian changed everything, and Sean Niesel said he wanted to continue his family legacy and the property’s legacy, too.

