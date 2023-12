Q: Has Le Colonial on Fifth Avenue opened yet? — Eugene Jenkins, Naples

A: Le Colonial is one of two upscale dining options anticipated to launch next week on Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples.

Le Colonial, a French-Vietnamese restaurant known for its celebration of the flavors and spirit of Saigon in the 1920s, is ready to debut Dec. 14 at 457 Fifth Ave. S.

