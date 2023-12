On Friday, one of WINK News’ very own was honored for her inspiring work.

WINK News anchor Amanda Hall was recognized as Big Sister of the Year with the nonprofit Big Brothers Big Sisters.

This happened at the 55th-anniversary luncheon in Sarasota.

Since 2017, Hall has dedicated her time to this great cause and her little sister Jazlyn or Jazzy. Now, she is reflecting on this pivotal time in her life.

“Ever since I got to meet with Amanda, she’s made me feel like I can trust someone,” Jazzy said. “She’s here for me, and we can talk about anything whenever.”

“When we were first matched, it was for Jazzy to get some extra attention,” Hall said. “She has four siblings and two of them have special needs, so her mom really didn’t have the time to give her that undivided attention that she so desperately needed, and financially, she just wasn’t in a position to be able to take her to do some of the things that we’ve gotten to do together, but more than anything, I’ve gotten to be her sounding board.”

“I love her for that, and how I can express myself around her, feel safe around her and without being judged,” Jazzy said.

“With her permission, I can share with you, Jasmine was bullied pretty badly to the point where she even contemplated suicide,” said Hall, “so we worked really hard to get her confidence up to help her to make friends, make meaningful connections. I’m happy to tell you her grades are up. She’s actually taking three advanced courses. She’s in the school choir. I’m so proud at how far she’s come, and I can’t wait to see what her future holds.”

Jazzy was asked how important Amanda was to her.

“Very important, and I would not want to lose her,” she said.

There are hundreds of kids currently on a waitlist to be matched.

If you’d like to be a Big, you can take the first step in the application process here.