Beautiful, warm day across Southwest Florida

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler said temperatures will be slightly above average Saturday, reaching the low 80s by the afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected throughout the day, with a chance for a stray shower in the late afternoon.

Tomorrow

Our next weather maker comes in the form of a cold front. Ahead of the cold front, scattered storms are forecasted for the evening to overnight hours. Temperatures reach the low 80s again Sunday before cooler temperatures make way for Monday morning.

This week

Temperatures begin to warm up by Tuesday, reaching near-average for the rest of the week. Our next best chance for rain comes by the end of the week.