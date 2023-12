Michael Coleman (CREDIT: SWFL Crime Stoppers)

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is searching for a man wanted on multiple warrants for free trade agreements dealing in stolen property.

Michael Coleman was previously arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for violating probation. Coleman is also wanted for fraudulent use of a credit card, according to SWFL Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information on Coleman’s whereabouts, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.