Over half a dozen Lehigh Fire Rescue and Lee County Sheriff’s Office crews were spotted in a Lehigh Acres neighborhood responding to a house fire.

The garage of the home on 3416 23rd Street West was covered in black soot and was hosed down.

A neighbor said they heard what sounded like an explosion from the home prior. Another neighbor on the street said it appeared to be an electrical fire.

WINK News will be speaking with the Lehigh Acres Fire Chief for more information, including how the fire happened and if anyone was harmed by flames.