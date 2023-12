Sandra Escobar (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

A woman is accused of purposefully crashing into a Fort Myers office, causing $40,000 in damage.

Sandra Escobar crashed into Iguana Mia’s corporate office on Friday around 2:00 a.m. Lee County deputies sid she drove there to confront her husband after an argument.

Escobar admitted to deputies that her husband refused to exit the closed office. Then she rammed the car into the garage.

Escobar is out on bond, facing a felony charge.