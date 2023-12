Photo by Alex Green on Pexels.com

Mental health crises have become more prevalent as the world faces complex challenges like the war in Israel, COVID-19 and the climate crisis.

It’s important to know what professional help options are available to if you’re experiencing a mental health crisis.

WINK News Anchors Corey Lazar and Lindsey Sablan sat down with Heather Cross, CEO of The Center for Progress and Excellence to discuss mental health services available to individuals of all ages.

Watch the full interview above.