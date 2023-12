Everblades hoisting the Kelly Cup trophy. (CREDIT: ECHL)

Fans of the back-to-back Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades have the opportunity to get their own piece of team history.

According to a social media post from the Florida Everblades, fans can place bids for authentic team-designed 2023 Kelly Cup Championship Rings. AUCTION ALERT 🚨



Authentic Team Designed 2023 Kelly Cup Championship Rings are up for grabs in an epic auction! πŸŽ‰ 🐊



Place your bids and score your piece of Everblades history! πŸ†πŸ’https://t.co/AvMbMQFjtS pic.twitter.com/AOiWOFdhVo — Florida Everblades (@FL_Everblades) December 12, 2023

The auction ends at noon on Dec. 19.

The authentic championship rings showcase the name of a player and their jersey number too.

Click here for more details on the 2023 Kelly Cup Ring Auction.