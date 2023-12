Delaino Thompson mug shot. CREDIT: LCSO

A Lehigh Acres man was sentenced to more than two decades in prison after he was convicted of crimes against a child.

According to a release from the State Attorney, Delaino Franklin Thompson, 39, will spend 25 in prison, followed by five years of sex offender probation.

Thompson will also be registered as a sexual predator.

Thompson was convicted of two counts of familial or custodial sexual battery and two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation.

The victim reached out to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in March 2022. Thompson was arrested following an investigation.