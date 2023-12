Sunseeker Resort at Charlotte Harbor (CREDIT: WINK News)

Charlotte County residents and the sheriff’s office worry what the roads will become as Sunseeker Resort is set to open this week.

A traffic light is scheduled to be installed after the grand reopening of Sunseeker Resort on Friday. But some are concerned the 785-room resort will cause some traffic friction around the Charlotte Harbor area.

“I think when it opens the first day, we might have an influx of traffic just because it’s gonna be new and shiny, and everybody’s gonna want to see it, what it looks like,” said Melissa Scheer. “After that, I think it’ll die down, and it’ll be back to what it usually is.”

The resort will also feature seven restaurants, 11 bars and lounges and a 25,000 square-foot food hall.