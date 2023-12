Collier County Commissioners unanimously approved Naples-based Arthrex’s proposal of a nine-hole golf course, driving range, restaurant and First Tee facility as part of plans to redevelop Golden Gate Golf Course during a Dec. 12 meeting.

Arthrex Vice President of Operations David Bumpous presented to the board a vision for the public course, which is aimed to be accessible and affordable for all families. The course would operate as a nonprofit entity with special rates for county residents, children and veterans.

