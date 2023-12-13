Fire destroys home in Bokeelia

Damage to home from fire in Bokeelia (CREDIT: Pine Island Fire Control)

A fire destroyed a home on Harry Street in Bokeelia Wednesday night.

Pine Island Fire Control crews have been at the scene for hours trying to extinguish hot spots. Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were also spotted on scene along with an EMS vehicle.

At least a dozen Pine Island and Matlacha units responded to the fire that broke out just after 6 p.m.

Crews on scene in Bokeelia (CREDIT: WINK News)

It remains unknown if there were any injuries or what sparked the fire.

