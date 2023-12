Fort Myers High School. CREDIT: WINK News

A Fort Myers High School student has been arrested for allegedly bringing a pocket knife onto campus.

An email sent by the Fort Myers High School principal Wednesday morning said all students are safe after one student brought a pocket knife to school.

According to the principal, a student reported the weapon, and the school immediately notified the Fort Myers Police Department so they could investigate.

The principal said that the student involved would be disciplined per the Code of Conduct, on top of the legal consequences.