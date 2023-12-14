Fire departments investigating deadly house fire in Bokeelia

What was once someone’s home, a place where memories were made, is now a total loss after bright orange flames sparked and spread through the home Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning.

The roof collapsed while flames came out of the windows.

Thursday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Pine Island and Matlacha fire departments returned to the home to find out what had caused this fatal fire.

“Fire is a unique thing. It doubles in size very quick. Trying to put fires out yourself doesn’t always work. If it’s very early, maybe. But don’t put yourself at risk,” said Captain Cliff Simer, Matlacha and Pine Island Fire.

The victim, a woman who died, was rushed out by firefighters and transported to the hospital within about 4 minutes, according to the Matlacha and Pine Island fire captain.

“About the same time, our engine pulled up, which was right behind me. Dispatch notified us, stating that there was a possible victim inside. I saw the gentleman and approached him, and he confirmed that. Our tactics from offensive attack went directly to rescue,” said Simer.

The fire is under investigation. The embers continued to flare up throughout the night because of strong winds, but the fire was put out this morning. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.