Lego Store at RSW Credit: Florida International Airport

A new LEGO store at the Southwest Florida International Airport has opened just in time for holiday shopping.

The LEGO store officially opened Wednesday in Concourse D at the Fort Myers airport.

The store features a LEGO man dressed as a pilot made of bricks.

According to RSW, the LEGO model took 65 hours to build and is made up of 11,394 bricks.