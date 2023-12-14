Naples Police Department’s recruitment success

The Naples Police Department began the search for more officers last year to fill the open positions.

In April of 2022, we told you the police union was short staffed. Now, the department is having recruitment success.

Naples PD said they’re onboarding an individual that starts Monday, and that means they’ll be fully staffed.

Some of the people they’ve hired are still in the academy or still in training, but they’re happy to have filled the vacant positions.

“We’re such a destination city, and we’re thankful for that,” said Lieutenant Bryan McGinn, Naples Police Department. “We’ve always had high application numbers, which is where we’ve been able to make up grounds, with our vacancies that we’ve had in the past have been through sending people through the academy, sponsoring people through the academy.”

A few years ago, they faced challenges keeping officers, but now that’s not the case. In the last two years, they’ve filled up to 16 positions that were vacant, and last year, leaders in Naples voted to approve a new contract for the city’s police force, after the police union negotiated about a 12% wage increase.

“We do have people that want to work here that come from experience elsewhere, whether it’s in state or out of state, and it’s good to blend those ranks in with some experience, as well as people that are starting their careers fresh,” McGinn said.

McGinn has been with the department for 15 years and talked to WINK News about the current staffing situation.

“Varying ages, races, ethnicities, genders, it’s been great. We’ve seen an uptick in all these things, and it’s been good to find people that have always wanted to do something like law enforcement, maybe never had the opportunity,” he said.

He said while hiring has been a main focus, the department also values work culture.

“We really look to hire the best of the best, and that doesn’t always mean that you come with experience, like I said, but it does come with a world, a good worldview, a balanced opinion base, and somebody that’s able to look at things level headed and make that decisive decision making when need be,” he said.

He said the improvement goes hand-in-hand with the recent changes in leadership.

Naples Police Chief Ciro Dominguez has also helped with the recruitment process since he joined the department, focusing on ways to look for people who care about the community they want to serve.