The lineup of authors for the 25th annual Southwest Florida Reading Festival Lee County Library System has been announced.

According to the Lee County government, some of the attending authors, including Jeffery Deaver, Lisa Unger, Ben Coes, Sarah Penner and Charles Todd, will attend the event on March 2, 2024.

The event is scheduled to be on the downtown outdoor campus of the Fort Myers Regional Library, 2450 First Street.

Award-winning writer, artist and animated series creator Dan Yaccario will attend the event, too. Also, Karina Yan Glaser, the Sunshine State Young Readers Award winner, will be in attendance, among others.

The authors invited cover an array of genres, from suspense, historical fiction, humor and sci-fi to graphic novels.

Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., the authors will be available to meet with fans.

“I am thrilled the Library System’s signature event has reached this amazing milestone of 25 years promoting reading, literacy and library services in Lee County,” said Mindi Simon, director of the Lee County Library System. “Having attended every event, I am so impressed by the range of authors we’ve brought to the community and the dedication of library staff and volunteers who create this world-class event each year.”

Tickets for the event are available now, but sales close at midnight on Jan. 31.

Click here for ticket information.

Click here to learn more about the Southwest Florida Reading Festival.

Click here to see a full list of the attending authors.