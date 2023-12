Authorities are investigating a stabbing on Immokalee Road in Collier County, where two people were transported by ambulance.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing happened close to 5414 Immokalee Road on Thursday afternoon.

The stabbing was reported to Collier County authorities at 2:22 p.m.

It appears to be an isolated incident, and there was never a threat to the public.

This is an active scene, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.