Alessio Trade Center will be doing more than bringing 600 jobs to the city of Fort Myers, said Sawyer Smith, an attorney and spokesperson for Alessio Development. He said it will activate needed business development along all of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard corridor.

“This is an important project because it turns over a piece of land that was otherwise holding up development,” Smith said of the southwest corner of Interstate 75 and State Road 82.

