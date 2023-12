Nathan Eggleston Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A Fort Myers man has been arrested after police allege he broke onto Florida Gulf Coast University’s campus, claimed to be a maintenance assistant and tampered with the school’s sprinkler system.

University police found 28-year-old Nathan Eggleston at the campus community center after a fire alarm went off on Thursday.

The arrest report said witnesses saw him use bricks to break open a vent and get inside to mess with the sprinkler system.

Eggleston faces property damage and burglary charges.