Events are getting canceled in Southwest Florida due to the approaching storms and the potentially severe weather that could follow.

The Music Walk in Downtown Fort Myers is one of the canceled events. Even though the outside portion is canceled, there will be inside festivities. Some of those festivities include bands and DJs playing at SOHO, Firestones, Space 39, The Luminary, Cigar Bar and the Standard.

Music Walk is an event that has been held on the third Friday of every month for the last 13 years.

The Cape Coral Museum of History is canceling its Classic Car Fest at Cultural Park. The next event is scheduled for Jan. 20.

The City of Cape Coral has also canceled its Boat-a-Long boat parade that would have happened Saturday. There is no word on whether it has been rescheduled.

The Christmas Island Style Boat Parade in Marco Island has been rescheduled to Tuesday.

The City of Fort Myers announced the City of Palms River Run will be postponed.

NEWS ALERT:

Due to unfavorable weather conditions this upcoming weekend, the City of Palms River Run, originally scheduled for Saturday, December 16th, is POSTPONED until DECEMBER 23RD. All registrants are receiving a notification by email directly from the organizer. pic.twitter.com/t1XUF1uJQi — City of Fort Myers (@cityftmyers) December 14, 2023

WINK News will update the list of canceled events as we get more information.