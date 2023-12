Credit: The Weather Authority

Expect heavy rain, winds and a low possibility of tornados forming this weekend, as Florida is under a severe weather alert.

You may have noticed some strong winds in the Southwest Florida area. This is due to an area of low pressure approaching this weekend.

The approaching area of low pressure is expected to clash with an area of higher pressure located up north, causing an intensification of the winds.

Southwest Florida will experience an overcast Friday, with afternoon temperatures in the mid-70s. Potential rain showers can occur in isolated locations.

Heavy winds are forecasted with speeds upwards of 20-35 mph during the peak of the storm. Expect possible power outages, but widespread outages are not expected at this time.

