Florida has been placed under a marginal risk of severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center for Saturday into Sunday morning.

Currently, Florida is in level one of five stages of severity; however, level two bumps for parts of the state are possible as we approach the weekend.

The projected impacts in Florida will be similar to a tropical or subtropical storm according to Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt.

Devitt forecasts a Saturday washout with approximately one to three inches of rain on average, with a few isolated locations potentially receiving more than four inches.

Heavy winds are forecasted with speeds upwards of 20-35 mph during the peak of the storm. Possible power outages are possible, but widespread outages are not expected at this current time.

There is currently a low chance of tornadoes forming from Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Some coastal flooding and beach erosion are possible.

