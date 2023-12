Significant coastal flooding is possible in Charlotte and Sarasota counties. That prompted the National Weather Service to issue a coastal flood warning. It runs through 7:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Matt Devitt added that a high surf advisory and high rip current risk remain in place through Monday morning.

The NWS warned, ” Numerous roads may be closed; low-lying property will be inundated with water.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration defined rip currents as powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Moving at speeds of up to eight feet per second, rip currents can move faster than an Olympic swimmer.

Lifeguards rescue tens of thousands of people from rip currents in the U.S. every year, according to NOAA, but it is estimated that 100 people are killed by rip currents annually.

If caught in a rip current, experts said, don’t fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and swim back to land at an angle.