The Lee County School Board has approved and released the 2024 – 2025 school year instructional calendar.

It’s been a busy year for Lee County Schools after Hurricane Idalia affected schedules and Lee County teacher salaries were hashed out.

The Board met on Tuesday, Dec. 5 to confirm some important dates:

The first day of classes in the 2024 – 2025 school year will fall on Aug. 12

Thanksgiving break will take place from Nov. 25 – 29

Winter break will last from Dec. 23 – Jan. 3

Spring break will take place from March 17 – 21

May 30 is the last day for students in the 2024 – 2025 school year

Click here to view the entire instructional calendar.