WINK News checked in on Sanibel after debris was spotted from the storms Saturday night.

Sanibel didn’t see much in terms of damage, but debris was piled on Punta Rasa Road.

The city of Sanibel announced that some beaches were temporarily closed due to flooding. Some were still spotted outside enjoying the cool air.

Up to three feet of storm surge was recorded Saturday night as a low-pressure area moved across Southwest Florida.