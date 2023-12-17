The Weather Authority: Here comes the rain, wind, and storm surge

The Weather Authority Meteorologists Matt Devitt and Nikki Sheeks are tracking rain moving in from the Gulf of Mexico. The potential for severe weather remains in the early morning hours on Sunday.

“Our winds are starting to shift, and wind is a force,” explained Devitt. “The more wind that you have, it’s going to be forcing up the water levels. Those surge levels are now at two to two and a half feet along the Florida west coast.”

But high tide hasn’t happened yet in many areas.

“As of midnight, the highest wind gusts reported locally are in Cape Coral at 41 miles per hour,” added Sheeks.

And the wind will stick around. The Weather Authority forecasted future wind gusts as of 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at 40 mph for Port Charlotte and Fort Myers, 41 mph in North Port, Englewood, and Cape Coral, and 48 mph in Arcadia.

Rain totals as of midnight:

Port Charlotte 2.19″

Harbour Heights 2.14″

Punta Gorda 2.11″

Placida 1.75″

Burnt Store Marina 1.73″

Clewiston 1.69″

Lake Placid 1.61″

Babcock Ranch 1.57″

Boca Grande 1.53″

Cape Coral 1.38″

By daybreak, the rain will be moving out and your forecast will improve for Sunday.

The Bottom Line

Rainfall of one to 3 inches on average through the weekend; in isolated areas, 3+ inches

Wind on the coast of 20 to 30 mph sustained with gusts of 35 to 55 mph

Wind inland of 15 to 25 mph sustained with gusts of 30 to 50 mph

Tornadoes possible, high surf, and some beach erosion

Stay tuned to WINK News, winknews.com, and The Weather Authority for the latest forecast on inclement weather.