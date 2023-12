The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing, endangered man.

Detectives said Jermaine Fowler, 40, was last seen at approximately 8 a.m. Monday around the area of 19th Street Southwest in Golden Gate Estates.

Detectives said Fowler made statements indicating he may harm himself.

Detectives describe Fowler as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, a mustache and a goatee.

He sometimes wears eyeglasses. He was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt and jeans.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact CCSO at 239-252-9300.