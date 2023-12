If you’re flying in or out of Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) or if you’re waiting on someone who is, this is important information that will take some of the stress out of the holiday travel.

RSW will get busy, but the airport is warning about particular dates and telling everyone to get there early.

Starting with parking, RSW said they expect the lots to fill up very quickly starting Wednesday and all the way until Jan. 2.

Click here to view the airport’s Facebook page to see if the lots are already full, but even if they are not, expect parking to take longer than usual.

Then, once you’re inside, you should expect to see lines at security, so it’s best to take their advice and get to RSW two hours before domestic flights and three hours for international flights. It won’t make the lines shorter, but you won’t be stressed out while navigating them.

Also, the parking bargain known as RSW Remote is back. That is a $40 flat fee if you park between Wednesday and Sunday, as long as you leave by Jan. 3.

Those spots run out fast, so be sure to reserve your spot. Click here to learn how to reserve your parking spot at RSW.