A stretch of Interstate 75 could be renamed to memorialize a young deputy killed by a drunk driver. WINK News spoke with a state representative who is pushing the bill in honor of Deputy Christopher Taylor.

The death of Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy Christopher Taylor struck a nerve in southwest Florida.

State Representative Spencer Roach is no exception.

“You know, this is a young man who really was cut down in the prime of life. He was 23 years old when this tragic event happened. He was an only child, and you just imagine how tragic this is for his parents and his family,” Roach said.

That’s why he’s proposing a bill to rename this stretch of I-75 between Duncan Road and Harbor View Road in Charlotte County the “Deputy Christopher Taylor Highway.”

It’s the place where Deputy Taylor last served his community before a drunk driver killed him.

“We can remember his sacrifice and commemorate his service to Charlotte County to the citizens of Florida,” Roach said.

Representative Roach said the idea came after a conversation with CCSO sheriff Bill Prummell.

“I thought that that was a terrific idea and a great way to pay our respects to Deputy Taylor and ensure that his services are not forgotten, that his sacrifice is not forgotten,” Roach said.

CCSO passed on this message from the sheriff, which says, in part, “This dedication would be a constant reminder to our community all who pass through Charlotte County of his sacrifice. I pray that his memory lives forever in the hearts of our community just as it does within the CCSO.”

While he can’t say for certain, Representative Roach is optimistic the bill will pass.

“It’s Florida politics. Anything can happen, but I can’t imagine that any of my colleagues in either party would object to this,” he said.

When WINK News asked Taylor’s family how they felt about this bill, they sent us a statement saying, “We don’t even know where to begin. Chris made the ultimate sacrifice. We miss him so much every day. We want to thank State Representative Roach for bringing this bill forward and hope it will pass.”

The family is also still very emotional over the whole thing and continues to ask for prayers.