(AP Photo/Byron Houlgrave)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is ready to make sure the turmoil in Haiti does not reach the shores of Florida, and he’s considering calling lawmakers back to Tallahassee to do something about it.

“I’m working with folks to craft if there’s something we can do in a special legislative session to give our law enforcement more authority to arrest and detain because I think that will be a huge disincentive for people to come if we can do it,” said DeSantis during a radio interview with Sean Hannity.

DeSantis referenced Texas’s new law SB4 on the show.

The new law would give law enforcement more authority to arrest and detain undocumented immigrants.

“But this Texas law, I think, could be a model for other states if the courts end up upholding it,” said DeSantis.

Critics from the Florida Immigrant Coalition say there is no need for such a law.

“Per the Coast Guard, there has not been an increase in Haitians coming into the United States,” said Thomas Kennedy, spokesperson for the Florida Immigrant Coalition. “In Texas, this law has been a disaster. It’s currently in sort of a legal ping pong between appeals courts and the Supreme Court.”

If Florida passes a similar law, legal experts like immigration attorney Renata Castro say it will most likely be challenged.

“Only ICE, the federal government, can come and pick up that immigrant for being in the United States without status. And ICE is not arresting individuals who are not considered a priority,” said Castro. “What are individuals who are priority? Those with a criminal record. Individuals who have multiple re-entries into the country.”

The governor is working to bring Americans stuck in Haiti home.

The state has flown two missions to bring 35 Americans to the U.S.