A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at Coviello Park, named in honor of the late Cape Coral Mayor Joe Coviello.

The park, formerly Oasis Woods Park, offers a walking path, picnic shelter, boardwalk, pier and outdoor classrooms.

Coviello was fond of wildlife, and this nature preserve will allow residents the opportunity to encounter eagles, gopher tortoises and other native animals.

The ribbon cutting happened at 10 a.m. Tuesday and included food and refreshments, park tours, educational animal demonstrations and live music.