(CREDIT: WINK News)

A dog bit an Amazon driver who was delivering a package at a Cape Coral residence.

According to a police report, the dog, named Rambo, bit the driver’s left hand on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said, when the driver was walking back to his van, the dog pushed past the homeowner, ran outside and bit the driver.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment, and police informed both parties with a victim’s rights brochure, but it remains unknown if the victim will press charges.