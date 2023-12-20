Most Wanted Wednesday: Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for December 20, 2023

This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000. If you have seen them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Daniel Adkins is wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for having a firearm. Officers busted him with a gun, which, as a convicted felon, he is not allowed to have. Look for him in east Lee County. He has several tattoos – “Only God can judge me” on his left arm, a rebel flag on his right arm, and “I Love Mom” on his left hand.

Chen Feraro violated Lee County probation for obscene communication. He thought he was talking to a 14-year-old girl. Instead, it was a detective. He did prison time and then got probation which he has now violated. Look for him as well in east Lee County.

Eduardo Rivero failed to register as a sexual predator in Collier County and violated state probation for sexual battery on a victim under 12 years of age. He’s known to move back and forth between East Naples and Golden Gate. He might be working as a day laborer.