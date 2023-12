There was a 36% year-over-year increase in visitation to Collier County in October, according to data presented Dec. 18 to the county’s Tourism Development Council. Meanwhile, the availability of hotel and vacation rentals was up 13%, resulting in an 11% decrease in occupancy.

In October, Collier County received more than $125 million in direct spending compared to $87 million in October 2022, which was right after Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida. Joseph St. Germain, president of Downs & St. Germain Research, said the 2022 spending data is attributed to most visitors coming to the area for hurricane recovery efforts.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.