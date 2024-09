After 20 years of getting kids to school safely, a beloved Collier County bus driver is retiring.

Rick Ramsey received an outpouring amount of support from the community. He said he’ll miss everyone he interacted with.

“This is a bittersweet situation,” said Ramsey. “I’m going to miss the kids. I’m going to miss the parents.”

Parents and students decorated his bus stops and held signs as he drove his route. As the kids loaded up, they handed him cards and gifts.

Melissa Kuk is the Principal of North Naples Middle School. She said that there is no one like Ramsey.

“One word to describe him, irreplaceable, truly irreplaceable,” said Kuk.

Ramsey’s last stop was North Naples Middle School. There was a celebratory breakfast for him where many gave thanks to Ramsey who is also known as Mr. Rick.

“There are no words to describe you, Mr. Rick. I love you, Mr. Rick,” said one student.

Within Ramsey’s 20-year career, he picked up kids of all ages from the 11 schools in the school district.

Kuk said he certainly made an impact.

“Having him be the first person kids see in the morning and have a smiling, happy person to start their day is just invaluable,” said Kuk.

Ramsey said he appreciated the support he received on his last day riding the bus.

“I feel very blessed, very appreciative, because I know that they love me. I know they care about me as much as I care about their kids,” he said.

Ramsey knows every kid’s name and where every kid sits on the bus. Many people said he goes the extra mile with kids every single day.

“I wrote them a note, and I addressed it ‘Dear 953 family’ because they are like family to me,” said Ramsey.

Ramsey drove bus 953. He plans to travel, ride his bike and watch The Price is Right during his retirement.

He is looking forward to not having to be up at 4 a.m. to ride the bus and plans to volunteer in the school system during his free time.