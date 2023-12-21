Nearly $15,000 raised for family of father and daughter killed in crash

Friends and coworkers mourn loving husband and father, 28-year-old Emmanuel Pula and his daughter 3-year-old Ema after they were killed in a crash.

For years, Stewart Wilkinson worked full time with Manny at Wilkinson Landscaping in North Fort Myers.

“I felt like he was a son of mine. We got pretty close. He was my right hand man, if you didn’t see me, he was seen. He was always lead on the job. Everywhere he went, smiling, he just had a glow to him. Everybody just just loved him,” said Wilkinson.

Wilkinson told WINK News Manny was a family man: after putting in a day at work, he went straight home to his wife and kids.

On Sunday night, Dec. 17, troopers say he and his family were struck by drunk driver Pedro Alvarado. Manny and his daughter died in the crash. His wife, Franchesca, and their other two children, 2-year-old EJ and 8-year-old Ava, were seriously injured.

Thursday morning, the landings community presented funds they collected for Manny’s family to Wilkinson Landscaping. Several residents knew Manny from seeing him on the grounds.

“He wouldn’t even know my name, but he always stopped and talked to me or I stopped and talked to him. He is a wonderful person,” said Eva Christian.

Wilkinson said they have raised almost $15,000 for Manny’s family. Others collected Christmas presents for Manny’s two surviving children who have been released from the hospital. Franchesca is still in the hospital recovering.