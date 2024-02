CREDIT: FHP

A deadly crash is causing a lot of traffic on Southwest U.S. 17 near the DeSoto County line.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers arrived at the scene on Southwest U.S. 17, off Senate Street, south of Arcadia shortly before 3 p.m.

One lane of traffic is blocked in the southbound lanes on U.S. 17.

It’s unclear how many people died as a result of the crash.

This is an active scene, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it is available.