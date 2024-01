Credit: WINK

Fort Myers Police have responded to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on State Road 82 near Tetter Road.

All westbound lanes of State Road 82 are currently closed at Forum Boulevard, with traffic diverting onto Forum, Wednesday morning.

The police department said the lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Officials ask you to seek an alternate route if possible.

