Love is in the air at The Box, a new wine and dessert bar that opened at 2502 Second St., Suite 104, in downtown Fort Myers. The intimate new bar was created by owner and operator Felicia Iglehart, who used her previous business, Perfect Date Arrangements, to create a new concept while not straying too far from its roots.

Perfect Date Arrangements was a picnic business Iglehart started in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was basically beach picnics or river picnics, and we would do charcuterie boards and the chocolate covered strawberries, some come with wine or nonalcoholic wine,” she said.

